Squabble up, sqabble up … The opening night of Beyoncé’s highly anticipated Cowboy Carter Tour at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on April 28 delivered signature hits and memorable moments. However, an unexpected incident unfolded in the VIP section when a physical altercation broke out among some attendees.

Ge this, the video footage captured the disruption, showing a group of women, dressed in western attire, engaged in a heated argument that escalated into a physical confrontation. The scene showed individuals grappling and falling to the ground amidst the surrounding concertgoers.

NEW: Post-Show Fight Breaks Out in VIP Area After Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter Concert at SoFi Stadium 😂 pic.twitter.com/WZP5Wj00Uh — MAGAgeddon (@MAGAgeddon) April 29, 2025

As of yet, there has been no official statement from Beyoncé or her representatives regarding the incident. However, the video of the altercation has circulated widely across social media platforms.

Online reactions to the video varied. One commenter on X wrote, “Too old and too big for all of that. The one with the denim and blonde braids wanted attention so bad. She looks about 40.” Another user humorously noted, “It’s giving boots to the ground literally.”

Another individual expressed their dismay, writing, “Too embarrassing for my black humble complexion. Black women fighting in public makes me cry,” while someone else commented on the situation, stating, “What can possibly lead to this when everyone is there just to have a good time. People need therapy.”

