Drake Sparks Buzz With Tease of New Project Alongside Yeat

Drake and Yeat are hinting at another high-profile collaboration, stirring excitement among fans with what appears to be a major joint release on the horizon. The news surfaced after a billboard was spotted in Toronto, prominently featuring Drake’s OVO emblem paired with Yeat’s Lyfestyle Corp logo—signaling that the two are once again linking up.

New Yeat x Drake billboard spotted in Toronto 👀🦉



"YOUNG TWIZZZZZZZZY FEEL A WAY" — The Boy pic.twitter.com/nV1zPzn6bP — Kurrco (@Kurrco) April 30, 2025

As you can see, the billboard included a cryptic message from Drake that read, “YOUNG TWIZZZZZZZZY FEEL A WAY,” a clear nod to Yeat’s signature style and branding. Not long after the ad appeared, Yeat took to Instagram to post a video of the billboard with the caption, “Feel No Wayz,” further fueling anticipation.

The duo previously collaborated on the 2023 track “IDGAGF,” which was featured on Drake’s For All The Dogs album. They also teamed up for “As We Speak,” a standout from Yeat’s 2093 project, where the two artists showcased their chemistry and genre-blending creativity.

Though no official release date has been confirmed, the billboard and social media activity strongly suggest that fans won’t have to wait long for another joint effort from the chart-topping pair.