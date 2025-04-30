Giannis Antetokounmpo Criticizes Tyrese Haliburton’s Father for Postgame Behavior

Yup, that happened. Tensions flared after the Milwaukee Bucks’ recent loss to the Indiana Pacers, with Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo taking issue with Tyrese Haliburton’s father, John Haliburton, for what he considered unsportsmanlike conduct.

Get this, after the final buzzer on Tuesday, April 29, John Haliburton walked onto the court and waved a flag featuring his son’s image in front of Antetokounmpo. According to Giannis, Haliburton also used inappropriate language during the encounter.

Giannis and Tyrese Haliburton's dad having words with each other 😳 pic.twitter.com/XdCe6wK8PK — Hoops (@HoopMixOnly) April 30, 2025

The situation quickly escalated into a brief face-to-face moment between the two. While they eventually shook hands, they were soon separated by others present on the court.

While, speaking to the media afterward, Antetokounmpo didn’t hold back his perspective on the incident.

“I believe in being humble in victory,” Antetokounmpo told reporters. “A lot of people out there that are like, no, when you win the game, you talk sh*t and it’s a green light for you to be disrespectful towards somebody else. I disagree.”