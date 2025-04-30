Latto Pays Homage to Carmelo Anthony and Debuts ‘Big Daddy’ Persona at Syracuse Performance

Oh really, that Melo jersey, huh? Latto made a bold statement during her recent appearance at Syracuse University’s Block Party 2025, blending fashion, nostalgia, and personal reinvention in a performance that had the campus buzzing. The Atlanta-born rapper shared highlights from the event on Tuesday, showcasing her powerful presence and style.

Get this, while departing from her familiar “Big Mama” identity, Latto introduced fans to a new alter ego—“Big Daddy”—with a look inspired by early 2000s New York streetwear. Her outfit included a vintage Syracuse University jersey once worn by basketball legend Carmelo Anthony, paired with oversized True Religion jeans and classic Timberland boots. The ensemble was a nod to Carmelo’s iconic run that led Syracuse to a national championship in 2003, while also serving as Latto’s statement of confidence and cultural connection.

That particular photo caught extra attention online: Latto posed playfully in a men’s restroom, standing at a urinal in full gear. Social media reactions were swift, with one user on X joking, “Why you in the men’s washroom witcho John Cena shorts, babygirl?” True to form, Latto embraced the moment, using humor and boldness to reinforce her fearless persona.

What ya’ll think, just paying homage or is there something more to it?