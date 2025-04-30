The Lakers newest star Luka Dončić has shown his admiration for Kobe Bryant in a meaningful way, stepping forward to contribute $5,000 toward the restoration of a vandalized mural honoring the late basketball legend and his daughter, Gianna Bryant.

Get this, the mural, painted by Los Angeles artist Sloe Motions—also known as Louie Palsino—had long been a symbol of remembrance and healing for the community after the tragic deaths of Kobe and GiGi in 2020. Featuring a portrait of the father-daughter duo and the words “Mamba Forever,” it had become a treasured piece of public art in the city. Unfortunately, the mural was recently defaced with black spray paint, drawing frustration and sadness from many Angelenos.

In response to the damage, Palsino launched a GoFundMe campaign to support the mural’s restoration. The fundraiser outlined a need for specialized supplies, stating, “I am reaching out to the community to help restore the beautiful Kobe & Gigi mural that has brought inspiration and unity to so many… Your generous donations will go directly towards the materials needed for the restoration process.”

Moved by the cause and the mural’s significance, Dončić stepped in and covered the entire funding goal with a single donation. His gesture quickly captured the attention of fans, who expressed their appreciation across social media. One supporter wrote, “That mural was a symbol of love, loss, and legacy. It’s heartbreaking to see people show so little respect for their memory.”

Dončić’s generosity not only ensures that the mural will be brought back to life, but also serves as a powerful reminder of the lasting impact Kobe and GiGi have left on the game—and on those who continue to honor their legacy.

Gotta love these types of stories.