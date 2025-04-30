Shedeur Sanders Celebrates Draft Moment with Star-Studded, Meta Quest-Powered Bash

DALLAS, TEXAS – APRIL 26: Kodak Black at Hyde & Seek for Shedeur Sanders 2025 NFL Draft Party on April 26, 2025 in Dallas, Tx (Photo by ExclusiveAccess.Net)

Shedeur Sanders marked the beginning of his NFL journey with a private celebration this past weekend, bringing together family, friends, and teammates for a memorable night.

Powered by Meta Quest, the immersive event offered a one-of-a-kind experience that captured the excitement of his next chapter in football.

Held in an intimate setting, the celebration was packed with star power. Guests included music artists Shenseea, Yung Miami, Kodak Black, and Loe Shimmy, as well as NFL standouts like CeeDee Lamb of the Dallas Cowboys, Tony Brown of the Cleveland Browns, and Quentin Johnston of the Los Angeles Chargers.

The Meta Quest experience elevated the atmosphere with interactive elements and immersive tech moments that added a futuristic flair to the evening. From virtual memory reels to customized football environments, the event fused cutting-edge technology with heartfelt moments.

Surrounded by the people who shaped his path, Sanders embraced the moment as more than just a milestone—it was a celebration of legacy, support, and what lies ahead. The Meta-backed event set the tone for a promising NFL career, and one unforgettable night.