Boardroom Expands MLB Partnership with Player Stories and Fan-Focused Activations

Boardroom, the sports and entertainment media platform co-founded by Kevin Durant and Rich Kleiman, has announced an expanded year-long partnership with Major League Baseball. Following a successful collaboration in 2024, the renewed deal will bring a wave of immersive fan experiences, original player-driven storytelling, and marquee event programming to audiences across platforms.

“This collaboration is about more than just events – it’s about reimagining how we connect with a growing baseball audience in innovative ways,” said Uzma Rawn, CMO of Major League Baseball. “Boardroom’s unique ability to tell compelling stories at the intersection of sports, entertainment, and culture aligns perfectly with our mission to drive more dynamic and engaging opportunities for players and fans alike. After seeing their incredible work over the past year, we’re proud to expand our relationship.”

Key highlights of the expanded partnership include interactive activations at Fanatics Fest (June 20–22 in New York), creative involvement in MLB’s All-Star Celebrity Softball event (July 12 in Atlanta), and producing the official afterparty for the MLB Awards presented by MGM Rewards in Las Vegas later this year.

Boardroom will continue to spotlight players and their off-the-field stories, deepening fan connection through its wide-reaching media channels. With a focus on creativity, culture, and innovation, the partnership reflects both MLB and Boardroom’s shared commitment to redefining the fan experience.

“This partnership reflects MLB’s continued commitment to growing the game and creating more opportunity for players,” said Rich Kleiman, CEO of Boardroom. “By bringing our full creative and strategic capabilities to MLB, we’re creating a blueprint for how a historic sports league can connect with fans in new and innovative ways.”

More details on specific activations and programming are expected to be revealed in the coming months.