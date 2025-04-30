Sarah Stier/Getty Image

Cade Cunningham delivered 13 of his 24 points in the fourth quarter as Detroit edged the Knicks 106-103 at Madison Square Garden, staying alive in the first-round series and sending it back to the Motor City down 3-2.

In a nail-biting Game 5 that saw 18 lead changes and 16 ties, Cunningham’s late heroics – including a floater and a perfect dish setting up one of Jalen Duren’s two late dunks – made the difference. Detroit’s young core came alive, with 22-year-old Ausar Thompson scoring 22 points on 8-of-10 shooting, and 21-year-old Duren grabbing a game-high 14 rebounds.

DETROIT STAYS ALIVE WITH THE ROAD W 😤



Cade: 24 pts, 8 reb, 8 ast

Ausar: 22 pts (8-10 fgm), 7 reb, 2 blk

Tobias: 17 pts, 8 reb, 4 blk



Game 6: Thursday, 7:30pm/et, TNT (NYK leads 3-2) pic.twitter.com/yFyVOPrRMo — NBA (@NBA) April 30, 2025

After a Mikal Bridges three put New York up 82-79 early in the fourth, the teams battled within a one-possession margin for over five minutes. A clutch 6-0 Detroit run broke the deadlock, and despite late threes from Bridges and OG Anunoby, Cunningham iced the game at the line.

Game 6 tips Thursday at 7:30 PM ET on TNT.