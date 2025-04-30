Haliburton’s Heroics Send Pacers to East Semis in Stunning OT Comeback Over Bucks

Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images

Down 118-111 with just 34.5 seconds remaining in overtime, the Indiana Pacers stormed back with a stunning 8-0 run to defeat the Milwaukee Bucks 119-118, clinching a spot in the Eastern Conference Semifinals. Haliburton scored the final five points, including a twisting game-winner at the rim with one second left, sealing one of the greatest playoff finishes in franchise history.

DOWN 7 WITH 35 SECONDS TO PLAY…



PACERS SCORE 8 STRAIGHT POINTS TO WIN THE SERIES 🤯 pic.twitter.com/sU60PNTszk — NBA (@NBA) April 30, 2025

“Late in the game, you know what time it is,” said Haliburton. “I’ve got to make plays.”

Haliburton also delivered Indiana’s final eight points of regulation. Head coach Rick Carlisle praised his All-Star guard’s grit, saying, “Tyrese has an iron will. He’s unafraid. He reminds me a lot of Reggie [Miller]. This game will go down as one of the all-time great Pacer wins.”

The Bucks, led by Giannis Antetokounmpo’s monster 30-point, 20-rebound, 13-assist triple-double, seemed in control after Gary Trent Jr. poured in four threes in overtime. Trent finished with 33 points and five steals, joining rare playoff company with multiple eight-three performances in a single series.

Milwaukee’s early 30-13 first-quarter surge built a 20-point lead, but Indiana chipped away. Andrew Nembhard’s 33-foot bomb trimmed the OT deficit before Haliburton’s and-1 and final bucket sealed the deal.

The Pacers now advance to face the top-seeded Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday.