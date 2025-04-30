Former Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs is reportedly working toward a potential NFL comeback, according to his former teammate Josh Jacobs. Ruggs is currently serving a prison sentence of three to ten years following a fatal car crash in 2021.

During a recent episode of The Pivot podcast, Jacobs shared that he remains in contact with Ruggs and provided insight into the former wideout’s current situation. “He’s training,” Jacobs said. “They got him training and things like that.” Jacobs also noted that Ruggs remains focused on staying in shape with hopes of rejoining the league if and when he’s granted parole.

Ruggs was sentenced in August 2023 after pleading guilty to DUI resulting in death and misdemeanor vehicular manslaughter. The crash, which occurred on November 2, 2021, resulted in the deaths of 23-year-old Tina Tintor and her dog. Authorities said Ruggs was driving at 156 mph with a blood alcohol content more than twice the legal limit at the time of the collision.

Jacobs, now a member of the Green Bay Packers, said he’s spoken to NFL contacts on Ruggs’ behalf and has heard that “a couple of teams are willing to give him a chance” should he be released. He also revealed that the two had planned to meet at a Topgolf the night of the crash but ultimately went separate ways. “We talked ’bout going out that night,” Jacobs recalled. “It got late and I’m like, ‘Nah, I’m not going to step [out].’”

Jacobs described Ruggs as someone who had never shown troubling behavior prior to the incident. “He’s never been in trouble,” he said. “He was just one of them guys who had a very, very unfortunate situation, and something happened in that decision that he made.”

Ruggs, now 26, was selected by the Raiders as the 12th overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. He played in 20 games over two seasons, recording 921 receiving yards and four touchdowns. He will be eligible for parole in 2026.