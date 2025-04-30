Dr. Shaquille O’Neal has officially joined Sacramento State Men’s Basketball as General Manager, marking a bold new chapter for the program. The Hall of Famer and NBA legend will serve in a volunteer capacity, focusing on recruitment, marketing, and player development both on and off the court.

His appointment comes on the heels of Mike Bibby, former Sacramento Kings star, being named head coach—reuniting two iconic figures in California basketball. O’Neal’s commitment to mentorship and growth underscores the program’s ambition to elevate its presence nationally while supporting student-athletes beyond the game.

With no salary and a hands-on approach, O’Neal brings championship experience and a global brand to Hornets basketball, signaling a transformative era ahead.