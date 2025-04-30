Tatum, Celtics Storm Back to Eliminate Magic in Historic Blowout

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

The Celtics turned a halftime deficit into playoff history, throttling the Magic 120-89 to close out their first-round series 4-1 and advance to the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Trailing 49-47 at the break—and having failed to make a three in the first half for the first time in a playoff game since 2015—Boston exploded in the third quarter, outscoring Orlando 42-13. Jayson Tatum led the charge with 13 of his 35 points in the frame, along with 8 rebounds and 10 assists.

TATUM COMES UP BIG TO CLINCH THE SERIES 🙌



☘️ 35 PTS

☘️ 10 AST

☘️ 8 REB

☘️ 4-5 3PM@celtics will face winner of Pistons/Knicks. pic.twitter.com/DiJtwBvyZT — NBA (@NBA) April 30, 2025

With the win, Tatum joins Larry Bird as the only Celtics to post 35+ points in three straight playoff games. He also became just the fifth Celtic ever to record 35+ points and 10+ assists in a postseason game, joining Bird, John Havlicek, Rajon Rondo, and John Bagley.

Franz Wagner led the Magic with 25 points, while Paolo Banchero added 19.

Boston awaits its next challenge in the East Semis.