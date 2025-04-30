After an uncertain start to their series against the Baltimore Orioles, the New York Yankees responded with a historic power surge that lit up Camden Yards and etched their names once again in the MLB record books. In a dominant 15-3 win on Tuesday night, the Yankees launched a home run barrage that reinforced their standing atop the AL East and showcased their potent offensive arsenal.

The fireworks began immediately. Trent Grisham, Aaron Judge, and Ben Rice opened the game with three consecutive home runs—just as the Yankees did one month earlier on March 29 against the Milwaukee Brewers. With that rare repeat performance, the Yankees became the first team in MLB history to lead off two different games with three straight home runs.

The @Yankees are the first team in MLB history to lead off the game with 3 straight home runs TWICE IN THE SAME SEASON 🤯 pic.twitter.com/jnkO9EctWm — MLB (@MLB) April 29, 2025

Cody Bellinger followed with a fourth blast, and Rice struck again in the second inning, making it five home runs in the first two frames. The only other time that had happened this season? Also by the Yankees, back in that Milwaukee game. No franchise had ever done it twice in a single campaign—until now.

That earlier feat at Yankee Stadium saw Paul Goldschmidt, Bellinger, and Judge go deep in succession against Nestor Cortes, followed by a solo shot from Austin Wells. The blueprint was familiar: an unrelenting opening salvo that buried the opposition before they could blink.

By the fifth inning in Baltimore, the Yankees had already built a 12-0 lead, effectively putting the game out of reach. In total, they crushed six home runs on the night and sent a clear message to the league: their offense is as historic as it is relentless.

Every swing seemed to carry historical weight. Grisham’s bomb became just the 133rd homer to land on Eutaw Street. Rice, with his two home runs, now has eight on the season—further cementing his role as a breakout contributor. With Judge, Bellinger, and Goldschmidt anchoring the lineup, the Yankees aren’t just winning games—they’re chasing records.