Stars Shine at Hollywood Premiere of Marvel Studios’ ‘Thunderbolts*’

Marvel Studios’ Thunderbolts made its world premiere last night in Hollywood, with the film’s cast and creative team walking the red carpet to celebrate the latest entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Stars Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, David Harbour, Wyatt Russell, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus were joined by fellow cast members and director Jake Schreier, producer Kevin Feige, and writers Eric Pearson and Joanna Calo.

The red carpet event also featured a special appearance by experimental music trio Son Lux, who scored the film and helped set the tone for what promises to be one of Marvel’s most daring ensemble stories yet.

Thunderbolts follows a team of unlikely antiheroes — including Yelena Belova, Bucky Barnes, Red Guardian, Ghost, Taskmaster, and U.S. Agent — forced into a deadly mission orchestrated by Valentina Allegra de Fontaine. As the misfit group confronts its past and tests its loyalties, the line between chaos and redemption blurs.

With a powerhouse cast and a darker, edgier tone, Thunderbolts opens in U.S. theaters this Friday, May 2. Tickets are on sale now.