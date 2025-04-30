Award-winning actress and proud HBCU alumna Taraji P. Henson has been announced as the keynote speaker for Spelman College’s Class of 2025 commencement ceremony. The event will take place on Sunday, May 18, at the Georgia International Convention Center, where Henson will address a record-breaking class of 694 graduates.

The announcement was made Tuesday by Spelman College Interim President Rosalind “Roz” Brewer, who praised Henson’s dual impact as a performer and advocate.

“Spelman College is deeply honored to welcome acclaimed actress and proud HBCU alumna Taraji P. Henson as the commencement speaker for the Class of 2025,” said Brewer. “Her brilliance on screen is matched by her commitment to advocacy and empowerment, making her a powerful role model for our graduating students as they prepare to step into the world and lead in their own extraordinary ways.”

Henson, a graduate of Howard University, has become one of Hollywood’s most celebrated and influential figures. She is best known for her work in acclaimed films such as Hidden Figures, The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, Baby Boy, and the recent The Color Purple, as well as her breakout television role in Fox’s Empire. She was nominated for an Academy Award for her role in Benjamin Button and made history as the first Black woman to win the Critics Choice Television Award for Best Actress in a Drama Series for Empire.

Brewer also highlighted the full lineup of inspiring women set to appear during the college’s celebratory weekend, including esteemed scholar and psychologist Dr. Thema Bryant. “Their presence and voices will undoubtedly inspire our graduates, their families, and the entire Spelman community,” Brewer added.

Henson’s selection underscores Spelman’s ongoing dedication to empowering Black women leaders, creatives, and change-makers. As the Class of 2025 prepares to celebrate their achievements, they will be guided by the words and wisdom of a woman who has used her platform to uplift, inspire, and break barriers.