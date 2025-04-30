Broadway is getting a major boost of star power as actors Taye Diggs and Wayne Brady are set to join the cast of the Tony Award-winning Moulin Rouge! The Musical at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre in New York City.

Starting Tuesday, July 22, Brady will take on the role of Harold Zidler, the larger-than-life emcee of the Moulin Rouge, while Diggs will portray the suave and powerful Duke of Monroth. Diggs will appear in the show through Sunday, September 28, while Brady is scheduled to continue his run through Sunday, November 9.

Wayne Brady brings a rich theatrical resume to the production, with a career spanning Broadway and television. He’s a five-time Emmy Award winner, a multiple Grammy nominee, and a seasoned Broadway performer with roles in The Wiz, Chicago (as Billy Flynn), Kinky Boots (as Lola), and Freestyle Love Supreme. Brady has also taken on iconic roles regionally, including Aaron Burr in Hamilton (Chicago) and Collins in Rent (Los Angeles). Outside of theater, he recently launched his podcast What If?! and contributed a short story to the anthology The End of the World As We Know It: New Tales of Stephen King’s The Stand.

Taye Diggs, a stage and screen favorite known for his breakout role in Rent, returns to Broadway for another high-profile production. His stage charisma and commanding presence make him a natural fit for the role of the Duke, a character whose wealth and influence threaten the love story at the heart of Moulin Rouge!.

With both Diggs and Brady stepping into key roles, the summer run of Moulin Rouge! promises to be an electrifying experience for theatergoers. The long-running musical, based on the 2001 Baz Luhrmann film, has captivated audiences with its dazzling set design, contemporary pop mashups, and an epic love story set in Paris’s most famous cabaret.

Fans can catch Diggs and Brady lighting up the Broadway stage starting this July.