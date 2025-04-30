featured News Exclusives

[WATCH] Ben Affleck Names Slick Rick, Lil Wayne And More In His Hip Hop Mount Rushmore

April 30, 2025
Sha Be Allah

Ben Affleck may not be the first name that comes to mind in Hip Hop culture debates, but the Oscar-winning actor recently threw his hat in the ring — and his choices just might surprise you.

In a new interview with Complex, Affleck was asked to weigh in on the ever-popular Hip Hop Mount Rushmore discussion. Rather than sticking strictly to either golden-era legends or modern icons, the Gone Girl star offered a mix that bridges both.

“For me, it’s kind of random, but yeah,” Affleck admitted, before naming his top four: Lil Wayne, Slick Rick, Kendrick Lamar, and Eazy-E.

Affleck didn’t dive too deep into why he chose each artist, but the selections reflect a range of styles and eras — from Slick Rick’s storytelling brilliance and Eazy-E’s West Coast grit, to Lil Wayne’s prolific punchlines and Kendrick’s poetic precision.

Whether fans agree or not, Ben Affleck’s list adds an unexpected voice to the ongoing debate — and proves Hip Hop’s influence runs deeper than you might think.