Ben Affleck may not be the first name that comes to mind in Hip Hop culture debates, but the Oscar-winning actor recently threw his hat in the ring — and his choices just might surprise you.

In a new interview with Complex, Affleck was asked to weigh in on the ever-popular Hip Hop Mount Rushmore discussion. Rather than sticking strictly to either golden-era legends or modern icons, the Gone Girl star offered a mix that bridges both.

Ben Affleck names his Mount Rushmore of hip-hop. 👀 pic.twitter.com/yJFVlKESjr — Complex Pop Culture (@ComplexPop) April 29, 2025

“For me, it’s kind of random, but yeah,” Affleck admitted, before naming his top four: Lil Wayne, Slick Rick, Kendrick Lamar, and Eazy-E.

Affleck didn’t dive too deep into why he chose each artist, but the selections reflect a range of styles and eras — from Slick Rick’s storytelling brilliance and Eazy-E’s West Coast grit, to Lil Wayne’s prolific punchlines and Kendrick’s poetic precision.

Whether fans agree or not, Ben Affleck’s list adds an unexpected voice to the ongoing debate — and proves Hip Hop’s influence runs deeper than you might think.