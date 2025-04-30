The Hulu original film Summer Of ’69 is a story about an awkward high school senior hires an exotic dancer to help seduce her longtime crush before graduation, leading to unexpected friendship and lessons in self-confidence, acceptance and adulthood.

The film stars Chloe Fineman, Sam Morelos, Matt Cornett, Nicole Byer, Liza Koshy, Natalie Morales, Alex Moffat, Fernando Carsa, Paula Pell and Charlie Day. Summer of 69″ is directed by Jillian Bell, who also co-wrote the screenplay alongside Liz Nico and Jules Byrne. The film is produced by Jeremy Garelick, Will Phelps, Molle DeBartolo, Jillian Bell, Breanna Bell-Singer, Matt Skiena, Adam Goodman and Lucas Carter .



