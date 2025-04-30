So you want to drive a truck in America? Guess what? English is a requirement. Yup that happened. So a recent executive order signed by President Donald Trump has mandated that commercial truck drivers operating within the United States demonstrate English language proficiency. The directive, set to take effect in 60 days, outlines the administration’s aim to enhance road safety and improve communication within the trucking industry.

The order’s text explains the necessity for this requirement, stating, “They should be able to read and understand traffic signs, communicate with traffic safety, border patrol, agricultural checkpoints, and cargo weight-limit station officers. Drivers need to provide feedback to their employers and customers and receive related directions in English. This is common sense.”

President Trump elaborated on the order’s intent, saying, “My Administration will enforce the law to protect the safety of American truckers, drivers, passengers, and others, including by upholding the safety enforcement regulations that ensure that anyone behind the wheel of a commercial vehicle is properly qualified and proficient in our national language, English.”

This new order reverses a 2016 memorandum from the Obama administration, which had eased enforcement standards regarding English Language Proficiency (ELP) violations for commercial drivers, according to reports from Newsweek.

Todd Peters, representing the Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association, expressed his organization’s support for the initiative. In an email to the outlet, he stated, “OOIDA and the 150,000 truckers we proudly represent strongly support President Trump’s decision to resume enforcement of English proficiency requirements for commercial drivers. Basic English skills are essential for reading critical road signs, understanding emergency instructions, and interacting with law enforcement. Road signs save lives—but only when they’re understood. That’s why OOIDA petitioned the Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance earlier this year to reinstate English proficiency as an out-of-service violation. Today’s announcement is a welcome step toward restoring a common-sense safety standard.”

Concerns about communication challenges within the trucking sector were also highlighted by White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt. She noted, “You might not know, but there’s a lot of communication problems between truckers on the road with federal officials and local officials, as well, which obviously is a public safety risk,” as reported by The Hill.

It was also noted that Commercial truck drivers are already required to pass a physical exam, drug test, prove they are legally able to work in the country, pass a written exam, a driving skills test, and a road test, all of which are conducted in English.

Wonder what’s next? English mandates for food delivery? Don’t be surprised.