A24 has released the initial trailer for The Smashing Machine, the highly anticipated biographical film featuring Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson in a striking portrayal.

Written and directed by Benny Safdie, the movie also stars Emily Blunt, Ryan Bader, Bas Rutten, and Oleksandr Usyk.

The studio’s concise description of the film labels it “the story of legendary mixed martial arts & UFC fighter Mark Kerr.” Emily Blunt is set to play Kerr’s wife, Dawn Staples.

According to a previous report from Blavity’s Shadow and Act in 2023, the film centers on the life of MMA champion Mark Kerr, who, as earlier described by the studio, “struggles with addiction, winning, love and friendship in the year 2000.”

Mark Kerr is a celebrated figure in combat sports, holding titles such as two-time UFC Heavyweight Tournament Champion, winner of the World Vale Tudo Championship tournament, NCAA National Wrestling Champion, National Freestyle Champion, ADCC World Submission Champion, and PRIDE FC Heavyweight Champion.

Benny Safdie serves as an executive producer through Out for the Count, with Eli Bush and David Kopland also executive producing. A24 is producing the film in collaboration with Johnson and Dany Garcia under their Seven Bucks Productions banner.

The Smashing Machine is slated for an October 3 release. Check out the new trailer: