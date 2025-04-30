Wiz Khalifa and Sean Paul may not have any collaborations under their belts, but both artists have mastered the art of delivering feel-good music. Whether it’s Wiz’s laid-back, smoke-filled anthems or Sean Paul’s high-energy dancehall hits, the two have soundtracked countless parties and summer memories over the years.

Now, they’re teaming up for the Good Vibes Only Tour, a co-headlining amphitheater run produced by Live Nation. The tour kicks off July 6 in New York and wraps up July 27 in Atlanta, bringing a wave of positive energy and summer-ready hits to cities across North America.

The lineup also features several notable openers. Longtime Taylor Gang affiliate Chevy Woods, Fedd the God, DJ Bonics, and DaBaby will be joining the trek, with each act helping to set the tone for a night of high-energy performances. Sean Paul hyped the announcement on Instagram, writing, “Good Vibes Only Tour tun up dis summa! I’ve got Wiz Khalifa + DaBaby bringin’ di heat 2 a city near U!” Tickets go on sale Friday, May 2 at 10 a.m. local time.

Stops on the tour include Camden, Toronto, Chicago, Cincinnati, Jackson, and more, with each show promising a mix of rap, reggae, and undeniable summer vibes.

This run comes on the heels of Khalifa’s Kush & Orange Juice 2 Tour, which begins May 20 and ends June 11. The sequel to his classic mixtape arrived just in time for 4/20 weekend and Easter, and features appearances from Don Toliver, DJ Quik, Chevy Woods, Ty Dolla $ign, JasonMartin, and more.

Meanwhile, Sean Paul remains busy following a successful UK arena tour alongside Ashanti, continuing to cement his legacy as one of dancehall’s most global ambassadors.