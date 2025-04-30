Founding member of the legendary Wu-Tang Clan, U-God is gearing up for a major summer as he hits the road with his Wu-Tang brethren and Run The Jewels for the group’s 30th Anniversary The Final Chamber Tour.

Adding to the excitement, U-God, a champagne connoisseur, has partnered with the top craft cider maker Newtopia to launch Venom, a bold, limited-edition cider blending blackberry, mango, pineapple, and vanilla. Packaged with striking custom artwork celebrating the Year of the Snake, in honor of the Chinese New Year, Venom captures U-God’s signature style; sharp, smooth and unforgettable.

‘I can’t wait to hit the road with my brothers, introduce them to my cider, new music, and give our fans another truly special experience, ‘ U-God declared. “If you haven’t experienced a Wu-Tang show, you definitely need to check us; we form like Voltron and Bring Da Ruckus. 30 years and counting!”

Venom is now available at select retailers nationwide, and can also be shipped direct to consumer here: https://www.drinknewtopia.com/limited-releases/

U-God will also be doing meet-and-greets with fans while on tour at select retail stops, where he will be signing autographs and offering free samples of Venom.

6.17.25- Phoenix, AZ (BevMo)

6.19.25- Ontario, CN (BevMo)

6.21.25- San Diego, CA (Newtopia & BevMo)

6.23.25- Los Angeles, CA (BevMo)

6.25.25- San Francisco, CA (BevMo)

6.27.25- Sacramento, CA (BevMo)

6.29.25- Seattle, WA (Easy Street Records & Full Throttle Bottle)

7.2.25- Portland, OR (Belmont Station)

Fresh off of Wu-Tang Clan & Mathematics new release, Black Samson, the Bastard Swordsman-which is poised for a big debut week on the charts- U-God will continue the momentum with his upcoming solo album, Stinger, which will be released later this summer.