Another day, another crash out. Ye, the artist formerly known as Kanye West, recently expressed his deep emotions regarding the custody of his four children with Kim Kardashian. In a livestream, while wearing a black mask, the 47-year-old spoke about his longing to see North, 11, Saint, 9, Chicago, 7, and Psalm, 5.

Visibly stressed TF out, Ye exclaimed, “Akademiks put that battery in my back, bro. I was in the airport by myself… I’mma go get these kids, man!” He further conveyed his determination, stating, “I’m talking to the lawyers… it gets to the point where I don’t lose my f**kin’ mind where I got to get used to not seeing my kids.”

This crash out follows previous instances where Ye has publicly shared his frustrations concerning the custody arrangements for his children. He has previously voiced concerns about the amount of time he spends with his kids and the nature of their interactions.

ICYMI, last month, in a post on X that has since been removed, he described the custody agreement as feeling more like “visitation” in “jail” rather than meaningful time with his children. He articulated his strong feelings, stating, “I DON’T WANT TO JUST ‘SEE’ MY KIDS. I NEED TO RAISE THEM.” In the same post, he also raised concerns about their schooling, associations, and clothing choices.

But wait, just last week, Ye questioned why figures like JAY-Z, Beyoncé, and even are seemingly “letting Kim” keep his children from him. In a particularly emotional statement, he claimed he had not seen his son Saint this year, despite earlier photos showing him spending time with Saint, Chicago, and Psalm in Japan.

However, a source close to Kardashian, speaking with The Daily Mail, indicated that there are no restrictions preventing Ye from seeing his children. The source explained, “Kim is very careful also to not put them in situations that are chaotic,” and emphasized that “protecting her kids comes first and foremost.”