Another win for 50 Cent who just made another powerful move in the world of streaming television with his action-focused platform, 50 Cent Action, now ranked as the number one action channel on both The Roku Channel and LG Channels. The achievement cements the entertainment mogul’s growing influence in the Free Ad-Supported Television (FAST) space.

Initially launched as a Roku exclusive, the channel surged to the top of the platform’s action rankings during its first quarter. Its launch on LG Channels mirrored that success, showcasing Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson’s ability to anticipate and deliver what audiences crave in action content.

Get this, while building on that momentum, 50 Cent Action recently became available on Vizio’s WatchFree+ and Sling TV’s Sling Freestream, significantly expanding its reach. The move reinforces the channel’s place as one of the earliest celebrity-led ventures in the FAST ecosystem—bringing together high-impact entertainment, star appeal, and strong viewer engagement.

Looking ahead, Jackson is set to appear alongside LG Ad Solutions CEO Michael Hudes at the upcoming NewFronts event on May 5. He’ll reflect on the channel’s growth and what’s to come. “This is the future of entertainment,” Jackson said. “It’s about real connection. I’m hands-on and working closely with Lionsgate to give fans free access to the best action films and shows.”

Lionsgate’s Jim Packer applauded Jackson’s vision and influence, stating, “He’s a cultural icon with a deep bond to his audience.” Packer also noted the channel’s early success as a major draw for viewers and advertisers alike.

Here’s what the the programming lineup looks like, featuring hit films such as The Expendables, Rambo, and Den of Thieves, along with exclusive content from Lionsgate’s vast 20,000-title catalog. Fans can also enjoy Power, the breakout series Jackson executive produced, which launched a successful franchise known as the Power Universe.