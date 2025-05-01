Newark Mayor Ras Baraka’s galvanizing piece “American Poem,” which first gained national attention on HBO’s Def Poetry, has taken center stage once again—this time as part of Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter tour.

Performed before packed arenas across the country, the poem’s powerful themes cut through the spectacle, offering a sobering reminder of the nation’s unfulfilled promises. Baraka’s work explores the dissonance between America’s ideals and its harsh realities—touching on systemic racism, economic inequality, and the ongoing pursuit of justice.

With its poignant blend of urgency and optimism, the poem insists that the American dream is still incomplete, and calls on audiences to reckon with truth rather than myth.

I am honored to be featured in the @Beyonce Cowboy Carter tour and grateful to share a vision in this American moment. pic.twitter.com/fHS74jNv9B — Ras J. Baraka (@rasjbaraka) May 1, 2025

This cultural moment not only cements Mayor Baraka’s legacy as a poet and change maker, but also highlights his dual role as a civic leader who believes in art as a catalyst for social transformation. Currently leading early polling in the race to become New Jersey’s next governor, Baraka has spent over a decade reshaping Newark with bold, community-focused policies rooted in equity and reform. His presence on both the political and cultural stage signals a rare and resonant kind of leadership—one that speaks to conscience as much as it does to power.