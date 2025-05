Bow Wow is hoping for a Janet Jackson and Jermaine Dupri reunion. Appearing on Club Shay Shay, Bow Wow revealed he wants the So So Def legend to spin the block.

“I do want that to happen,” Bow Wow said, revealing Jackson was the “sweetest” person ever. “It’s like the best stepmom you can have. So sweet…and could be in the midst of the guys and it’s whatever.”

You can hear it from Mr. 106 & Park below.