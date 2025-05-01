Bruno Mars and Lady Gaga’s “Die With A Smile” Enters YouTube’s Billion Views Club

Bruno Mars and Lady Gaga’s duet “Die With A Smile” has officially joined YouTube’s Billion Views Club. The retro-styled video, featuring the duo performing on a vintage TV set, hit the milestone this week, marking Mars’ 10th billion-view video and Gaga’s fourth.

The emotional power ballad continues to dominate the charts, currently topping both the U.S. Top Songs and Global Top Songs lists. Gaga also notched another entry on the global chart with “Abracadabra,” which holds the No. 36 spot.

Released earlier this year, “Die With A Smile” has become one of 2025’s defining hits, driven by its nostalgic production, soaring vocals, and cross-generational appeal. Fans have embraced the pairing of the two pop titans, both renowned for their theatrical flair and vocal prowess.

With the billion-view benchmark now behind them, the song’s momentum shows no sign of slowing. “Die With A Smile” continues to echo across screens and speakers worldwide — a fitting title for a track that’s become a global anthem.