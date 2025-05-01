Here we go, Chris Brown has initiated legal action against Warner Bros, alleging that a documentary released by the company portrayed him in a false and damaging light. The R&B singer filed a defamation lawsuit last year targeting Warner Bros and the producers behind Chris Brown: A History of Violence, a documentary that revisits previous accusations of assault and misconduct associated with the artist. Brown contends that the film significantly tarnished his public image by featuring allegations that had previously been dismissed by the courts.

Get this, in his complaint, Brown accuses the filmmakers of knowingly promoting inaccuracies. The lawsuit describes the documentary as spreading “false information for profit,” and asserts that the individuals behind it were fully informed about the lack of credibility surrounding one particular woman’s claims.

When it comes to Warner Bros, they have filed a motion to dismiss the case. As part of their defense, the company pointed to various published reports outlining Brown’s legal history, including the widely publicized 2009 felony assault case involving Rihanna, who was his girlfriend at the time. That case concluded with Brown entering a guilty plea and receiving probation rather than serving time in jail.

The legal team for Warner Bros also referenced a 2017 restraining order that actress Karrueche Tran obtained against Brown, citing messages she alleged were threatening in nature. In legal filings, Warner Bros’ attorneys stated that the film was backed by “reputable news articles and media reports relevant to the case.” They argue that the content of the documentary is protected under the principles of free speech and serves a legitimate public interest.

As of now, Brown has not issued any public comment in response to Warner Bros’ latest court filing. The case remains pending as the court considers whether it will proceed to trial.