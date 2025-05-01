Damon Dash could soon be facing arrest as a federal judge considers issuing a bench warrant over his continued failure to meet court-ordered deadlines in a case brought by filmmaker Josh Webber.

The legal dispute, as reported by AllHipHop, revolves around Dash’s refusal to comply with financial disclosure requirements and unpaid judgments. The court has warned that if Dash and his company, Poppington LLC, do not respond to discovery requests by May 9, 2025, he may be held in contempt, and a warrant could be issued to compel his appearance in court.

This latest development comes at a time of growing instability within Dash’s legal defense. His attorneys are now seeking to withdraw from the case, citing his lack of cooperation and his stated intention to file for bankruptcy—a filing he has yet to officially pursue. To date, no new legal representation has been named.

The origins of this case trace back to 2022, when Dash was ordered to pay $805,000 to Webber for copyright infringement and defamation. Tensions escalated further in 2024 when Dash publicly criticized Webber, which the director claims cost him a major film project. That led to Webber amending his lawsuit, increasing the defamation claim to $4 million.

Despite being served with discovery documents on March 10, 2025, Dash has yet to comply. His attorneys told the court that he ignored multiple requests and failed to turn over required financial documentation. With frustration mounting, the court granted Dash’s legal team permission to file a motion to withdraw by May 16, with any opposition to that motion due by May 23.

Webber’s attorneys have also requested permission to seize some of Dash’s personal and business assets, including intellectual property like the rights to State Property, a cult film he helped produce. However, the judge denied the request for now, stating that proper ownership and turnover proceedings must take place first.

With no confirmed bankruptcy filing and his legal representation in the process of stepping away, Dash’s situation is becoming increasingly fragile. If he does not meet the court’s May 9 deadline, he may be forced to appear through arrest. For now, he remains silent in the case, unrepresented, and noncompliant with court-mandated discovery.