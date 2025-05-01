Dear Summer Festival: From Backyard BBQ to National Celebration

What began as a humble backyard BBQ has blossomed into the Dear Summer Festival, a vibrant multi-city event celebrating Black culture and community. Founded by a group of HBCU alumni from Virginia State and Delaware State Universities, Dear Summer has rapidly grown into one of the nation’s fastest-growing Black-owned music festivals.

Beyond the star-studded lineups featuring artists like Jadakiss, Fabolous, Wale, Cam’ron, and Moneybagg Yo, the festival has expanded its reach to New York, Washington, D.C., Atlanta, and Houston, bringing together Black professionals, alumni, and creatives for an unforgettable experience.

Dear Summer’s journey, marked by strategic partnerships with major brands such as Tito’s, Coca-Cola, T-Mobile, Smartwater, and Maker’s Mark, offers a compelling blueprint for building a culturally resonant and sustainable event from the ground up.

In conversation with The Source, the founders of Dear Summer, Danny Adkins, Tijah Williams, and Salahuddin Gadson, reveal their festival journey.

Dear Summer Festival has grown from a backyard BBQ to a multi-city event. What were the most pivotal strategic decisions that fueled this expansion, and what challenges did the founders overcome in scaling the festival across different locations?

Danny Adkins: What started as a small BBQ in Harlem at Morningside Park with good music, good vibes, and our people—quickly turned into something much bigger. One of the most pivotal decisions we made early on was staying deeply connected to our audience. We built this community from the inside out, which gave us a real understanding of what resonated and where we had room to grow. As we expanded to other cities, we had to learn how to scale the experience without losing the soul of what made that first event special. Each city had its own vibe, so we leaned into local culture, local DJ’s, local influencers and local food vendors to build strong relationships on the ground, and to keep the authenticity of each city’s culture. Of course, scaling came with challenges—logistics, city permits, venue partnerships, and making sure the production matched the energy—but our team stayed nimble and always rooted in the mission, to create something meaningful for our community.

Dear Summer Festival features prominent artists like Jadakiss, Fabolous, and Wale. How does the festival curate its lineup to resonate with its target audience of Black professionals and HBCU alumni, and what role do these artist collaborations play in enhancing the overall festival experience?

Tijah Williams: Curation is everything for us. We’re not just booking artists—we’re building moments. Our core audience grew up on Jadakiss, Fab, Wale—artists who helped shaped the culture with lyrics, stories, and swag. We want every lineup to feel nostalgic but fresh, reflective of who our audience is today. These are Black professionals and HBCU alumni who still love a good two-step but also appreciate artistry and storytelling. Bringing these performers to the stage isn’t just about hype—it’s about giving our audience something that feels like them, something they can relate to. When the music is right, the energy is right. It creates connection and a vibe that lasts long after the lights go down.

Dear Summer Festival has secured sponsorships with major brands like Tito’s, Coca-Cola, and T-Mobile. What strategies did the founders employ to attract these partnerships, and how do these collaborations contribute to the festival’s financial sustainability and brand visibility?

Danny Adkins: Authenticity and audience alignment have been key. Brands today are looking for more than just exposure—they’re looking for real connection. We’ve been intentional about building a platform that speaks directly to a community that is often overlooked but extremely powerful: Black professionals. We come to the table with data, but also with a story. A lived experience. That’s compelling to brands who want to show up in culturally relevant ways. Our partnerships aren’t just logo placements; they’re integrated into the experience—from curated activations to branded content that adds value. These collaborations allow us to elevate the festival, support our artists and creators, and keep the experience premium without losing its heart.

Beyond the festival itself, what are the long-term goals for the Dear Summer brand? How do the founders envision expanding their platform and leveraging its cultural influence in the future?

Tijah Williams: Dear Summer was never just about one day or one city—it’s about creating a lifestyle and a legacy. Long-term, the team is focused on expanding the brand’s reach, not just across more U.S. cities, but with an international footprint as well. We see a real opportunity to bring this energy to Black communities around the world, creating spaces that feel familiar and rooted in culture—no matter the location. We’re building a cultural movement, a place where people feel seen, celebrated, and inspired.

Dear Summer Festival emphasizes creating spaces for Black professionals to connect and celebrate. How does the festival foster a sense of community and belonging, and what impact does this emphasis have on the attendees and the broader cultural landscape?

Salahuddin Gadson: The sense of community is the core of Dear Summer. We’re intentional about every detail—from the music, to the food, to the people we bring in behind the scenes. We take pride in supporting Black and Brown-owned businesses at every touchpoint, ensuring the people helping to bring this experience to life reflect the community we’re celebrating. Dear Summer is about creating a space where our culture is uplifted in every moment. The impact is powerful—it reminds people of the strength of our community and what it feels like to truly belong. And that connection doesn’t stop when the festival ends. We’re committed to giving back and finding ways to pour into the community throughout the year, whether that’s through partnerships, local initiatives, or creating more spaces for us to thrive together.