This is kind of weird. Denzel Washington and Jake Gyllenhaal’s acclaimed Broadway revival of Othello has surprisingly been left off the list of 2025 Tony Award nominees, despite critical acclaim and overwhelming box office success. Hmm, what’s that about?

The 2025 Tony Awards are set to return to New York City’s iconic Radio City Music Hall next month, with Cynthia Erivo taking on hosting duties.

The announcement, made on May 1 by Tony winners Sarah Paulson and Wendell Pierce, revealed the contenders in 26 competitive categories for the 78th Annual Tony Awards—none of which included recognition for Othello or its team.

According to Variety, the production made headlines for recouping its entire investment just nine weeks into its run, pulling in $9 million and becoming the highest-grossing play revival in Broadway history. Tickets for the limited engagement at the Barrymore Theatre, which opened on March 23, became some of the most sought-after of the season, with prices reportedly climbing above $900 per seat.

Get this, despite being a consistent sell-out and drawing an A-list audience—including Gayle King, Samuel L. Jackson, Dr. Jill Biden, former President Joe Biden, Ariana DeBose, Nia Long, Danielle Brooks, and Colman Domingo—the production failed to secure any recognition from the Tony nominating committee.

Speaking with Entertainment Tonight about the show’s success and the high ticket demand, Washington said, “I’ve been blessed beyond measure for a long time. I’m not bragging, but I’ve been a part of sold-out shows before. God has blessed me with a great ability, and I’m humbled by the reaction and the response that we’re getting, and I’m humbled by the opportunity to… use my celebrity to help others. That’s what it’s about.”