Falcons DC Jeff Ulbrich Issues Apology for Prank Call to Shedeur Sanders, Fined $100K

Atlanta Falcons defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich has issued an apology to Shedeur Sanders for his son’s prank calling the newest member of the Cleveland Browns during NFL Draft night. Ulbrich was fined $100,000 for the issue; the Falcons were also fined $250K.

“First of all I’d like to publicly apologize to Shedeur and the Sanders family for what occurred,” Ubrich said. “My actions have not protected confidential data, were inexcusable. My son’s actions were absolutely inexcusable, and for that we are both deeply sorry.

“The NFL has taken action, and I fully respect the punishment. We take full responsibility,my son and myself, and we will not be appealing the fine in any way.Going forward, I promise my son, and I, will work hard to demonstrate we are better than this. Again, I am deeply sorry for our actions.”

You can hear it all below.