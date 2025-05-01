Hartbeat Launches ‘ReLiving Single’ Podcast Hosted by Erika Alexander and Kim Coles

Hartbeat, the global entertainment brand co-founded by Kevin Hart, has announced an exciting new addition to its growing audio slate: ReLiving Single, a nostalgic and insightful podcast hosted by Living Single stars and real-life best friends Erika Alexander and Kim Coles.

Launching Wednesday, May 7, ReLiving Single is the official unofficial rewatch podcast dedicated to the groundbreaking ’90s sitcom Living Single, which helped redefine comedy, friendship, dating, and the Black experience on television. With episode recaps, untold behind-the-scenes stories, and special guest appearances, the series offers both die-hard fans and new listeners a chance to dive into the show’s lasting cultural legacy.

“Getting to relive Living Single with Erika — and with all of you — feels like opening a time capsule packed with love, laughter, and a little extra lip gloss,” said Kim Coles. “I can’t wait to spill the tea, share the joy, and celebrate the magic that made us all family.”

Erika Alexander added, “ReLiving Single is a multigenerational conversation that remains evergreen because of the love our fans have for us and the show! And they want more! So we put together an all-star lineup to reminisce, drop life-lesson gems and give a masterclass on comedy and showbiz. You’ll hear stories you’ve never heard before, but the best part of the rewatch series is on screen, Kim and I, like a pair of vampires, ain’t aged a day!”

Hartbeat’s SVP of Digital & Platforms Eric Eddings said, “We’ve seen the massive impact that Living Single has had on The Culture. From inspiring legions of journalists and lawyers to changing the narrative of what it meant to be a Black woman in ‘90s America, Living Single created a picture of Black Life that still feels authentic. What ReLiving Single will illustrate is that it was an intentional effort by dozens of people whose stories we haven’t really heard. Erika and Kim are two of those people – which makes them the perfect guides on this journey.”

The podcast is produced in partnership with Color Farm Media, co-founded by Alexander and Ben Arnon. Executive producers include Kevin Hart, Jeff Clanagan, Eric Eddings, and Lesley Gwam for Hartbeat, with Erika Alexander and Ben Arnon representing Color Farm Media. Amber Watson and Kim Coles serve as producers, with Kenny Jackson as associate producer.

Episodes of ReLiving Single will premiere weekly on Wednesdays beginning May 7. The podcast will be available on the “ReLiving Single” YouTube channel and all major podcast platforms.