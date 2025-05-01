Interesting development for Kendrick Lamar during his recent Grand National Tour stop in Atlanta. Reignited conversation has emerged based on the perceived contradictions behind his collabs. K Dot shared the stage with Playboi Carti, a fellow artist who has faced public criticism over his personal life, particularly regarding his role as a parent.

During the April 29 show, Lamar surprised fans by bringing Carti out to perform their collaboration “Good Credit,” a track from Carti’s Music album. The moment was electric for the live audience, but online, many fans questioned Lamar’s consistency.

“I like Kendrick’s music, but his personality screams hypocrisy,” one social media user posted in response to footage of the performance. “Call Drake a deadbeat and all sorts of, then go on to hang out and work with Carti, an actual deadbeat, and a domestic abuser with multiple cases.”

FTR Drake is far from a deadbeat dad and is very much in his son’s daily life. ICYMI, Kendrick dropped Meet the Grahams during the beef where he rapped about a fictional daughter Drake doesn’t have. Gotta love rap myths. But anyways, Drizzy isn’t a deadbeat. Others possibly are …

Get this, the controversy centers around Carti’s well-publicized personal issues. He’s been accused of being absent from the life of his son, Onyx, whom he shares with Australian rapper Iggy Azalea. Azalea has openly criticized Carti’s lack of involvement, stating in various interviews and social media posts that she and her son have had no contact with him in months.

“We don’t know where he is. Have no idea, have no association. You would have to tell somebody that speaks to him, wherever he is. We don’t know or care,” Azalea said previously, expressing frustration over Carti’s absence from their son’s life.

During a Twitch stream with popular content creator Amouranth, Azalea again addressed the issue when a viewer asked about Carti’s upcoming music. “I don’t speak to him, my love. We haven’t heard from that man in over like, six months,” she replied, once again emphasizing the lack of communication between the rapper and his child.

But there’s more. Beyond the parenting concerns, some critics pointed to Lamar’s earlier jabs at Drake, where he accused the Toronto artist of leveraging regional identities for clout—especially Atlanta, a cultural hub Drake has referenced in his music. Lamar’s decision to bring Carti onstage in Atlanta left some fans questioning whether that criticism now rings hollow.

Another tidbit FTR, from Young Thug to other influential artists in ATL, they have vocalized their support or fandom for Drake. So, clout chasing? Not likely. Drake’s done plenty to help elevate the ATL rap scene.

Anyways, in fairness to Kendrick, as he continues his tour, fans will dissect every move post-beef, and the discussion over artistic integrity, personal alliances, and public messaging remains center stage.