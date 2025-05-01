The family of rapper Lil Durk is speaking out strongly against federal authorities, criticizing the use of his song lyrics as evidence in a recent indictment. They argue that the legal system is unfairly targeting him and misrepresenting his artistry in a murder-for-hire case.

Get this, over the weekend, Durk’s family shared a statement on Instagram, accusing the government of presenting inaccurate information to the grand jury. “This is not justice,” the statement reads. “That’s a violation of the very system that’s supposed to protect all of us.” The message continues, “We refuse to stay silent as Black artists continue to be criminalized for their creativity. Rap is art.” The family also called for public solidarity, saying, “As a family, we are asking the public, the fans, and the culture to stand with us. Stand for truth. Stand for fairness. Stand for The Voice.”

Attorneys for the Chicago-born artist, are pushing back on any connection between their client and a reference in the song “Wonderful Wayne & Jackie Boy” by Babyface Ray. They say the track was written long before the incident in question occurred.

In recent court filings, Durk’s legal team stated, “The government’s misrepresentation in the Superseding Indictment, whether knowing or reckless, undermines the integrity of the grand jury’s true bill against Mr. Banks.” They’ve requested the court to dismiss the charges altogether.

Durk’s lawyers also criticized the prosecution for allegedly using manipulated fan videos found online to link him to another artist, claiming those materials are “misleading” and “flat-out wrong.”

The trial is currently set to begin later this year. This smells different than Thugger’s case for some reason.