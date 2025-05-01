GRAMMY® Award-winning artist Muni Long has released a powerful live performance of her chart-topping single “Superpowers” from her GRAMMY-nominated album Revenge. The stripped-down rendition highlights Long’s signature vocal strength and emotional depth.

“Superpowers” recently reached No. 1 at R&B Radio, further cementing her status as one of the genre’s leading voices. The performance offers fans a raw, intimate look at the song’s themes of strength and vulnerability, showcasing the magic that has propelled Muni Long to the forefront of modern R&B.