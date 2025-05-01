Quavo to Make Cannes Debut in Action Thriller ‘Takeover’

Grammy-nominated rapper Quavo is stepping into the spotlight at the Cannes Film Festival with his lead role in Takeover, an action-packed thriller co-starring Billy Zane. Directed by Greg Jonkajtys (The Liberator), the film has been acquired by 13 Films and will screen for the first time to international buyers at Cannes.

In Takeover, Quavo plays Guy Miller, a recently paroled man trying to start fresh—until he’s dragged back into Atlanta’s high-stakes street racing world. As pressure mounts, Miller is forced into executing a daring diamond heist by a global crime boss played by Zane.

The film also features Serayah, LaMonica Garrett, and Martin Sensmeier. It was written by Jeb Stuart (Die Hard) and Brandon Easton, with production from Quality Films’ Kevin “Coach K” Lee, Pierre “P” Thomas, Brian Sher, and Quavo’s own Huncho Films.

Takeover marks Quavo’s most ambitious film project yet, blending high-speed action with high-stakes drama.