Actress Raven-Symoné is setting the record straight after fans raised concerns about her relationship with wife Miranda Maday. The couple, who recently revealed they sleep in separate bedrooms, addressed speculation during a candid moment on their podcast — including comments labeling Miranda as Raven’s “handler.”

The speculation was fueled by a comment left on SandraRose.com, where a reader wrote, “The wife comes across as more of a ‘Handler’ than a devoted spouse and that’s concerning. It just feels like this is going to end in heartbreak and financial loss for Raven.”

Miranda directly brought up the topic during the podcast, asking Raven, “Do you consider me your handler?” After a brief pause, Raven replied, “Yeah.”

Miranda laughed and pushed back: “You’re the one who started the whole f—ing thing about my period blood. So now you’re going to start the handler thing?”

Raven used the moment to offer a deeper explanation, aiming to clarify the dynamic of their marriage. “Let’s talk about the handler because people like to talk about it. People have been calling you a handler because you’ve made sure that I took care of my body,” she said. “You’ve made sure that I’m smiling every day and I’m happy. You made sure that I made better choices with my career that I wanted but didn’t have the guts to do by myself, and I finally have someone to do it. You made sure that, as a human, not as a celebrity, I’m taken care of.”

Addressing fans and critics directly, Raven continued: “For those of you that are using the word ‘handler’ as a negative, I feel sorry for you. Because technically, you too have a handler: that’s your mama. You too have a handler: that’s your teacher. Everybody has someone that you lean on in order to make your life a little bit easier.”

She concluded by telling critics to “go sit down” and thanked supporters who have recognized Miranda’s positive impact. “If it wasn’t for her, I wouldn’t be here right now in this body, in this way,” Raven said.

Raven-Symoné and Miranda Maday tied the knot in 2020, and despite public curiosity and occasional criticism, the couple continues to speak openly about their bond and personal choices.

Watch the video below: