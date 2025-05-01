Staying by popular demand or maybe you can say the outpouring of fan enthusiasm and critical acclaim, Ryan Coogler’s Sinners is making a limited return to IMAX 70mm theaters across the country. Warner Bros. announced on May 1 that the film will screen again for just one week—from May 15 to May 21—at nine IMAX 70mm locations nationwide.

Welcome back to Club Juke. Starting May 15, #SinnersMovie returns to IMAX 70mm locations for one week only. Tickets on sale now! https://t.co/fqBnHPhQwD pic.twitter.com/BVam4YIkXi — IMAX (@IMAX) May 1, 2025

Warner Bros. Pictures president of global distribution Jeff Goldstein highlighted the decision in an official statement, saying, “Audiences have spoken and we listened. If ever a film needed to be experienced in this incredible larger-than-life format, it’s Sinners. Ryan has delivered a film that has been embraced by fans who appreciate the craftsmanship that goes into creating a film for this screen-filling format and we wanted to give everyone the opportunity to see it — or see it again — in 70mm IMAX.”

Sinners made an immediate impact upon its release, debuting at number one at the box office and becoming the highest-grossing original film debut since 2019. As of April 27, the film has earned $122.5 million in the U.S. and $161.6 million worldwide, according to Variety, outperforming its $90 million production budget. IMAX screenings alone contributed 20% of the film’s opening weekend revenue.

With its return to the grand format, audiences now have another opportunity to experience Coogler’s cinematic vision the way it was intended—on one of the biggest screens available.