Ant-Man and Wolves Send LeBron, Luka & Lakers to Cancun

The Minnesota Timberwolves are headed to the Western Conference Semifinals after dispatching the third-seeded Los Angeles Lakers in five games, capped by a 103-96 win on Wednesday night in L.A.

Minnesota’s success was a genuine team effort. Four different players led the Wolves in scoring across the series, while their relentless defense held the Lakers under 100 points in three of five games. Game 5 belonged to Rudy Gobert, who delivered a career-best playoff performance with 27 points, 24 rebounds, and two blocks while shooting over 80%. His dominance in the paint powered the Wolves to a 56-40 advantage down low and a 20-10 edge in second-chance points.

Gobert became the first player in NBA Playoff history to post 25+ points, 20+ rebounds, 2+ blocks, and shoot 80%+ from the field since blocks were first tracked in 1973-74. He joined Kevin Garnett as the only Timberwolves players to hit the 25-20 mark in the postseason.

“Rudy is a winner at the highest level,” head coach Chris Finch said after the win.

Anthony Edwards continued his evolution into a complete star, leading Minnesota in assists in each of their four wins. In Game 5, he tallied eight assists without a turnover, while grabbing 11 rebounds and adding three steals. His playmaking set the tone all series, even as his perimeter shot faltered.

Donte DiVincenzo praised Edwards’ unselfishness: “Ant’s up top doing his thing, and he’s making the right play over and over and over again.”

Julius Randle added 23 points, including a huge fourth quarter to counter a Lakers rally sparked by Luka Dončić, who scored 13 of his 28 in the third. But Minnesota’s defense once again clamped down late, holding L.A. to 16 points on 29% shooting in the fourth. LeBron James and Rui Hachimura combined for 45 points, but the Wolves’ depth and discipline proved too much.

Minnesota also overcame an icy night from deep, shooting under 15% from three – the first team to win a game this season under such conditions.

The Timberwolves now await the winner of the Warriors-Rockets series. If Golden State advances, Minnesota will host Game 1. If Houston prevails, the Wolves will hit the road to start Round 2.