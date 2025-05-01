On this date in 2013, the Hip Hop community lost one of its most recognizable young stars when Chris “Mac Daddy” Kelly, one half of the iconic So So Def duo Kris Kross, was found unresponsive in his Atlanta home. He was only 34 years old. According to the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s office, his untimely death was ruled an accidental drug overdose.

Kris Kross exploded onto the scene in 1992 under the guidance of a then-teenage Jermaine Dupri, who discovered the duo at an Atlanta mall. Their debut single, “Jump,” became a global phenomenon, spending eight consecutive weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and turning them into instant stars. Known for their trendsetting style—most famously, wearing their clothes backwards—Kris Kross helped define early ’90s youth culture, becoming one of the youngest rap groups to ever achieve multi-platinum success. Their debut album Totally Krossed Out sold over four million copies.

However, like many who rise to fame at a young age, both members of Kris Kross faced challenges adjusting to life after the spotlight. Though they reunited occasionally, including a highly publicized So So Def 20th Anniversary concert just months before Chris Kelly’s death, it was evident in later years that Kelly had been privately battling personal issues. His physical appearance and on-stage behavior during the reunion performance drew concern, though the full extent of his struggle with substance abuse wasn’t widely known until after his passing.

Chris Kelly’s death served as a sobering reminder of the pressures and pitfalls that often follow childhood fame. But more importantly, his legacy lives on through the music that defined a generation. Even today, “Jump” remains a timeless anthem that continues to energize crowds and spark nostalgia for the era when Kris Kross made the world want to “wiggity-wiggity-wiggity-wack.”

Rest in peace, Daddy Mac. Your impact is still felt.