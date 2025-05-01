Victoria Monét Fulfills Dream by Taking Daughter to Her First Beyoncé Concert

Victoria Monét is among the stars who hit the opening shows of the Cowboy Carter tour. Making it memorable for herself, Monét celebrated taking her daughter, Hazel Monét, to her first-ever concert.

“One of my all time biggest dreams came true: I took my daughter to her first concert ever! Well..Besides my show…and OF COURSE it had to be Queen Bey,” she wrote Tuesday on Instagram. “Hazel has been a fan of her music since before she could walk and often requests to watch her performances and documentaries! She was with me and all her aunties having a TIME and I can tell she really enjoyed seeing everyone else dressed in the same theme once we arrived! She was excited!”

You can see Monét’s message below.