This is different. 2 Chainz is stepping into the world of film, teaming up with actor and producer Omar Epps to co-write Red Clay, a short film set to debut at the Atlanta Film Festival on Saturday, May 3. This marks a new creative chapter for the Grammy-winning artist, best known for his contributions to hip-hop, as he turns his storytelling talents toward the screen.

Directed by Christian Nolan Jones, Red Clay follows the emotional journey of a young teen named Nook, portrayed by Christopher A’mmanuel, who is navigating life in early 2000s Atlanta. Facing hardship at home due to his mother’s struggles with addiction, Nook dreams of a better future while caught in the grip of poverty and instability that plagues his neighborhood. The film, based on true events, is set in 2003 and aims to reflect the resilience found within the city.

“I tell stories through my music, always hoping people feel empowered to overcome anything,” 2 Chainz told Variety. “Red Clay is an extension of that. Atlanta is full of resilience, and bringing Nook and Bub’s story to life — everyday folks fighting to survive — means everything to me. Creating this with Omar Epps was truly legendary.”

When it comes to Epps, the film’s message runs deeper than the narrative. “My inspiration to write this film came from the need to unpack brutal truths and showcase the complexities of why Black and brown communities normalize trauma,” he said. “It’s my hope to inspire conversations which motivate people to have more grace and compassion towards one another.”

Get this, the cast also includes Rutina Wesley and Jaylan Ragin, adding further depth to the emotionally charged storyline.

As part of the film’s release, 2 Chainz collaborated with the legendary Isley Brothers on a new song, “The ATL Experience,” featured on the official Red Clay soundtrack. The music video, released ahead of the premiere, captures scenes from East Atlanta as 2 Chainz raps about the city’s influence on his life.

“Only in the A,” he says at the start of the reflective track.

“Tuna fish was my favorite dish, previous to this/ I admit that I’m really blessed/ Tity Boy the sh*t/ Poppin’ it, oh, just like a zit, that’s just common sense/ In the A, these young ni**as crazy, better on a stick.”