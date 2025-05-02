Well, when you think about it, this kind of makes sense. A$AP Rocky recently revealed that he often helps himself to items from Rihanna’s closet, sharing the playful confession during an appearance on The Run-Through with Vogue podcast on Thursday, May 1.

The Harlem rapper turned fashionista didn’t hold back, openly discussing his fluid approach to fashion and the shared wardrobe dynamic between him and Rihanna. “Man, pardon my language, I do what the f— I want… I want to represent, I want to be a catalyst for daring men. I don’t know who drew the line between femininity or just being feminine and masculinity, excuse me,” Rocky said. “I don’t know who drew that line, but I don’t see any barriers for me.”

But wait, Rocky pointed out the double standard that often exists in relationships when it comes to clothing. “It’s not fair that, like, my girl can just go in my closet and can just take anything from it and wear it,” he said. “That goes both ways. She has pieces she don’t know that I actually stole, you get what I’m saying?”

Get this, he then joked that Rihanna is just as guilty of doing the same, saying, “She does it to me all the time.”

Recalling a specific moment, he added with a laugh, “Sometimes you can see her on an interview or see a paparazzi photo like, ‘Wait. There goes my Miu Miu f—— jacket! Like, what the f—? I was looking for that since 2021.’ You get what I’m saying? And it’s just like, ‘Okay.’ I gotchu, bet.”

When it comes to fashion, A$AP Rocky prides himself on pushing boundaries and challenging traditional ideas of masculinity. “For me, I think like kilts, babushkas, all of that stuff, that’s what the Moors wore. If you know anything about the Moors, with the pearls and stuff like that. That’s literally what the Moors had on. For me, kilts, pearls, shirts on the head, these are all things that were meant to be like, emasculated and meant to look feminine. And they all started with African men wearing them. Another fact.”

Known for his bold and boundary-breaking style, A$AP Rocky continues to redefine what fashion means to him—whether it’s in his own closet or Rihanna’s.

That part.