AEW Star Lio Rush Set to Make Impactful Music Debut With ‘FEEL LIKE A GIANT’

Lio Rush, known for his electrifying performances in All Elite Wrestling, channels that same intensity into his debut music project, FEEL LIKE A GIANT. The project, set to release next Friday (May 9), captures the heart of a performer who’s battled in rings and risen through setbacks — now bringing that fight to the mic.

With tracks like the adrenaline-charged “Ready,” the smooth, determined “Ride the Wave,” and the emotional homage “Rey and Eddie,” Rush blends energy, emotion, and storytelling into a powerful statement of identity. “Bet Not” brings unshakable grit, while “Orian” closes the project with atmospheric depth and reflection.

Rush doesn’t just rap — he reveals, weaving his journey into every beat. FEEL LIKE A GIANT is not just a musical debut; it’s a personal evolution. From the spotlight of wrestling arenas to the soul of the studio, Lio Rush proves he’s more than a moment — he’s a movement.

You can preview the tracklist below.