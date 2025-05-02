Benny the Butcher Drops New Project ‘Excelsior,’ Taps Boldy James for Lead Single

Benny the Butcher has returned in full force with the release of his latest project, Excelsior, a sharp, self-assured statement from one of hip-hop’s most consistent voices. After a run of critically praised work, Benny enters summer in peak form, delivering bars steeped in wisdom, grit, and earned confidence.

“Some of us jumped off the porch early and understood the game instantly; some of us took a lil time,” Benny said of the project. “Then you have people like me, the chosen few.”

Leading the charge is the project’s first single, “Duffle Bag Hottie’s Revenge,” featuring Boldy James. The track now has a new visual, matching its menacing tone with stark, cinematic flair.

Excelsior adds another layer to Benny’s evolving legacy — a reminder that he’s not just surviving in the game but shaping its direction. With sharp lyricism and a refusal to compromise, Benny continues to carve out a lane that few can touch.