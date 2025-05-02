BIA Delivers Fiery New Single “WE ON GO”

BIA is back and all gas, no brakes with her explosive new single “WE ON GO,” produced by Honorable C.N.O.T.E. After teasing the track during a viral stream with DDG, the song arrives as BIA’s first official release of the year — and a triumphant one at that.

BIA unleashes razor-sharp bars and unapologetic energy over a booming beat and echoing stadium-ready production. “These h*es watch me on replay, on replay just like it’s a reel,” she declares, reinforcing her no-nonsense presence and rising status.

“WE ON GO” has already caught fire beyond the charts. ESPN, the global leader in sports, tapped the track to soundtrack high-profile WNBA and NCAA Women’s Final Four coverage — a nod to BIA’s momentum and the single’s undeniable arena appeal.