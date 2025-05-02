DraftKings and UFC Announce New Knockout Collaboration for Fans

DraftKings and UFC have reunited for a new collaboration aimed at combat sports enthusiasts. The UFC Collection by DraftKings, a limited-edition apparel line, launched today and is available exclusively on the DraftKings Shop for fans aged 21 and over.

This new collection features a range of co-branded items, including t-shirts, hoodies, and hats, merging the identities of the two prominent sports brands to enhance fan engagement.

DraftKings has been the Exclusive Sportsbook and Daily Fantasy Partner of UFC in the United States and Canada since 2021, and this apparel line represents the latest development in the ongoing partnership between the two organizations.

Fans interested in viewing the complete UFC Collection by DraftKings can visit the DK Shop. This collaboration offers a new way for fans to connect with both DraftKings and UFC through exclusive merchandise.