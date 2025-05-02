Ye, the artist and entrepreneur formerly known as Kanye West, is preparing legal action against his former dentist, Dr. Thomas Connelly, claiming that the dental care he received in 2024 caused him “life-altering harm caused by malice, misappropriation, and malpractice.”

The formal legal notice, jointly issued by Ye and his wife Bianca Censori, accuses Dr. Connelly of engaging in conduct that they allege went far beyond accepted medical standards. According to the letter, “Evidence indicates that during the period Ye was under your care, you engaged in multiple inappropriate and hazardous practices that were well beyond any legitimate medical purpose or standard of care.” These alleged incidents reportedly occurred from 2024 into 2025 and, according to the letter, represented a consistent pattern of misconduct.

Ye had been under Connelly’s dental supervision during that time and reportedly underwent several procedures involving the use of nitrous oxide. The claim also echoes earlier accusations from Milo Yiannopoulos, a former associate of Ye’s Yeezy brand, who previously suggested that Connelly played a role in encouraging Ye’s use of the gas.

Censori is listed as a witness to some of the alleged misconduct, with certain incidents said to have occurred at the couple’s residence. The legal team contends that Connelly provided nitrous oxide even after Ye began experiencing concerning neurological symptoms. They further allege that Ye was paying $50,000 per month for dental services.

A particularly serious element of the complaint involves the alleged use of propofol, a potent anesthetic. The notice claims that Connelly administered the drug outside of a clinical environment, at times when Ye was in a state where he could not provide informed consent. The letter notes that these actions caused Ye to suffer both mental and physical distress, prompting emergency medical intervention.

Propofol, widely known due to its association with the passing of pop star Michael Jackson in 2009, is tightly regulated due to its powerful effects.

The legal team also claims to possess communications from Dr. Connelly in which he expressed remorse for aspects of his treatment, which they believe may be significant in upcoming legal proceedings.

At this time, Dr. Connelly has not issued a public response to the new allegations or the formal legal notice from Ye’s representatives. However, when similar claims were made by Yiannopoulos last year, Connelly denied any misconduct.

Ye and his legal counsel appear poised to take the matter to court, alleging a breach of both professional ethics and personal trust.