Key Glock Delivers New Album ‘Glockaveli’

Key Glock has officially returned with Glockaveli, his boldest and most personal project. Out now via Paper Route Empire and Republic Records, the 18-track album is without features and all fire, showcasing the Memphis star at his most unfiltered.

Recorded across four cities — New York, Los Angeles, Miami, and Paris — Glockaveli captures Glock’s sharpened mindset and evolving vision. The focus track, “Blue Devil,” pays homage to Three 6 Mafia’s “Stay Fly,” as Glock rides a haunting beat with a commanding presence, declaring, “I put paper over pleasure.”

On “Made A Way,” gospel harmonies underscore reflections on his journey: “Long way from the Greyhound.” Meanwhile, “She Ready” flips Barbara Mason’s soul classic into a seductive exchange, highlighting Glock’s versatility.

Inspired by Tupac’s Makaveli, the album embodies legacy, grit, and growth. It’s a declaration of resilience and self-made success — a moment where Key Glock doesn’t just return, he ascends. Tap in.