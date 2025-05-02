Hip Hop Music | Listen To and Download Hip Hop Tracks

Key Glock Delivers New Album ‘Glockaveli’

May 2, 2025
Shawn Grant
Key Glock has officially returned with Glockaveli, his boldest and most personal project. Out now via Paper Route Empire and Republic Records, the 18-track album is without features and all fire, showcasing the Memphis star at his most unfiltered.

Recorded across four cities — New York, Los Angeles, Miami, and Paris — Glockaveli captures Glock’s sharpened mindset and evolving vision. The focus track, “Blue Devil,” pays homage to Three 6 Mafia’s “Stay Fly,” as Glock rides a haunting beat with a commanding presence, declaring, “I put paper over pleasure.”

On “Made A Way,” gospel harmonies underscore reflections on his journey: “Long way from the Greyhound.” Meanwhile, “She Ready” flips Barbara Mason’s soul classic into a seductive exchange, highlighting Glock’s versatility.

Inspired by Tupac’s Makaveli, the album embodies legacy, grit, and growth. It’s a declaration of resilience and self-made success — a moment where Key Glock doesn’t just return, he ascends. Tap in.